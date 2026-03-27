Iran turned back two Chinese container ships from the Strait of Hormuz in an “unusual move,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The vessels, operated by state-owned COSCO, reversed course near Larak Island close to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to ship tracking data and crew accounts cited in the report.

The move comes as Iran tightens control over the key waterway, with some ships still attempting to pass through narrow channels in recent days.