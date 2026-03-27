Iran turned back two Chinese container ships from the Strait of Hormuz in an “unusual move,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The vessels, operated by state-owned COSCO, reversed course near Larak Island close to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to ship tracking data and crew accounts cited in the report.
The move comes as Iran tightens control over the key waterway, with some ships still attempting to pass through narrow channels in recent days.
Germany’s foreign minister accused Russia on Friday of helping Iran identify potential strike targets during the war.
Johann Wadephul said Moscow was providing information to Tehran and warned that the conflict was linked to the war in Ukraine.
“Russia is evidently supporting Iran with information about potential targets,” he said, adding President Vladimir Putin was seeking to divert attention from Ukraine.
China said on Friday that peace talks in the Iran war would help restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and voiced support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said talks were “no easy task” but would be “conducive to restoring normal navigation” in the strategic waterway.
China and Pakistan also agreed to promote a ceasefire, protect non-military targets and ensure the safety of shipping routes, according to a Chinese statement.
Egypt’s foreign minister and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional developments amid escalating conflict and stressed the importance of diplomacy, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the widening conflict, as well as issues including Gaza, Sudan and Lebanon.
Egypt’s minister stressed the need to prioritise diplomatic solutions and support efforts by countries including Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan to reduce tensions and end the war.
More than 100 historic and cultural sites have been damaged in strikes during the war, a Tehran city official said on Friday.
Ahmad Alavi, head of the Tehran city council’s cultural heritage committee, said at least 120 museums, historic buildings and cultural sites across Iran had suffered damage, including more than 50 in Tehran province.
He said affected sites include major landmarks such as Golestan Palace and the Saadabad and Marmar palace complexes.