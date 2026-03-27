More than 100 historic and cultural sites have been damaged in strikes during the war, a Tehran city official said on Friday.

Ahmad Alavi, head of the Tehran city council’s cultural heritage committee, said at least 120 museums, historic buildings and cultural sites across Iran had suffered damage, including more than 50 in Tehran province.

He said affected sites include major landmarks such as Golestan Palace and the Saadabad and Marmar palace complexes.