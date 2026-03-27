China backs Pakistan mediation, says talks key to restoring Hormuz transit
China said on Friday that peace talks in the Iran war would help restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and voiced support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said talks were “no easy task” but would be “conducive to restoring normal navigation” in the strategic waterway.
China and Pakistan also agreed to promote a ceasefire, protect non-military targets and ensure the safety of shipping routes, according to a Chinese statement.