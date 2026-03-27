China said on Friday that peace talks in the Iran war would help restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and voiced support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said talks were “no easy task” but would be “conducive to restoring normal navigation” in the strategic waterway.

China and Pakistan also agreed to promote a ceasefire, protect non-military targets and ensure the safety of shipping routes, according to a Chinese statement.