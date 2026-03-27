Egypt, US discuss regional tensions, call for diplomacy
Egypt’s foreign minister and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional developments amid escalating conflict and stressed the importance of diplomacy, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the widening conflict, as well as issues including Gaza, Sudan and Lebanon.
Egypt’s minister stressed the need to prioritise diplomatic solutions and support efforts by countries including Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan to reduce tensions and end the war.