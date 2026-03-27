The United States can confirm with certainty that it has destroyed about one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal, while the status of another third remains unclear, according to people familiar with US intelligence, Reuters reported.

Bombing likely damaged, destroyed or buried part of the remaining missiles in underground sites, the sources said, adding Iran still holds a significant inventory and may recover some weapons after the fighting.

Iran has kept firing missiles and drones, including strikes on the United Arab Emirates, showing it retains operational capability despite weeks of US and Israeli attacks.