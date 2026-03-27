G7 foreign ministers called on Friday for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war, in a joint statement seen by Reuters.

The ministers said they stressed the need to limit the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilians and critical infrastructure, and warned of risks to global supply chains and economic stability.

"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement.

They also called for the restoration of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.