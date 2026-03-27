US offers $10 million reward for information on Iranian cyber actors
The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program has called for information on suspected Iranian cyber operatives, including Parsian Afzar Rayan Borna and the Handala hacking group and groups affiliated with them.
In a post on its Persian-language account on X, the program asked individuals with knowledge of these actors or affiliated networks to come forward, requesting details such as names, online identities, and locations.
The post came hours after the FBI confirmed that Iran-linked “Handala” hackers had breached Director Kash Patel’s personal email and published photos and documents online.