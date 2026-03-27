US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told G7 foreign ministers on Friday the war with Iran will continue for another two to four weeks, Axios reported citing sources with direct knowledge.

Rubio also told reporters the US can achieve its war objectives "without any ground troops."

"We are ahead of schedule on ​most of them (objectives), and we can achieve them without any ground troops, without any," ‌Rubio ⁠said.

The objectives, he said, were destroying Iran's missile and drone capabilities and factories to produce those weapons, as well as its navy and its air force.