A mass text message sent to mobile users in Iran promoted what it described as an “international campaign to reward the assassination of Trump,” according to screenshots of the message shared with Iran International.
The message urges recipients to register their support through a website and to confirm participation by sending a number via SMS. It also directs users to further information on the domestic platform Rubika.
The text included a link to the campaign's website that could not be accessed from outside Iran.
Tehran-based Didban Iran reported that the campaign has gained around 290,000 supporters, with total pledged amounts reaching $25 million.
The website says that these sums have not been collected and instead represent pledged amounts, according to the report.
A statement on the site said the campaign was launched following what it described as a jihad fatwa issued in response to the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, and that it aimed to fund a reward for the assassin of US President Donald Trump.