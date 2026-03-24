US President Donald Trump appears determined to reach a deal with Iran to end hostilities in the Middle East, three senior Israeli officials told Reuters, adding it is unlikely Tehran will accept US demands.

The officials said expected US demands would include limits on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump said on Monday the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive” talks on a possible resolution, but Iran said no negotiations had taken place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump sees a chance to turn recent military gains into a deal that protects Israel’s interests.