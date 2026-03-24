Iran Guards warn of strikes on Israeli forces if civilians hit in Lebanon, Gaza
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they would target Israeli troop positions in northern Israel and the Gaza Strip if Israel attacks civilians in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.
In a statement, the Guards said Israel had “crossed all red lines” and warned that any such attacks would bring a response.
They said areas where Israeli forces are massed in northern Israel and around the Gaza Strip would come under “heavy missile and drone attacks” “without any limitation.”