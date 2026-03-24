Governments across the Persian Gulf are moving closer to supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report says countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have taken steps that could expand their involvement in the conflict following Iranian attacks on regional energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

Saudi Arabia has allowed US forces to use a key air base that could support operations linked to the war, while the UAE has begun targeting Iranian-linked financial and commercial networks inside the country.

While these measures stop short of direct military participation, they suggest Washington’s regional partners may be gradually positioning themselves for a more active role as the conflict continues.