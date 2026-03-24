Israel’s military said on Tuesday it carried out strikes on missile sites in western and central Iran and hit intelligence-related facilities in Tehran.

The Israel Defense Forces said more than 50 targets were attacked overnight, including sites used to launch and store ballistic missiles.

It said the strikes also hit facilities linked to the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence arm and Iran’s intelligence ministry, as well as weapons and air defense storage sites.

Israel said the operations aimed to expand its air superiority over Iran.