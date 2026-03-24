Iran police say 466 arrested over security and online activities
Iranian police said on Tuesday they had arrested 466 people accused of undermining security and engaging in online activities linked to what they described as US and Israeli efforts to create instability.
In a statement, the police information center said the arrests followed “intelligence and technical monitoring” in recent days.
It said those detained were accused of “spreading public fear and anxiety,” “promoting in favor of the enemy,” and “organizing disruptive elements in cyberspace.”