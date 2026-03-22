Video shows powerful explosion lighting up eastern Tehran sky
A video sent to Iran International shows a powerful pre-dawn explosion in eastern Tehran that briefly lit up the sky in the area.
A video sent to Iran International shows a powerful pre-dawn explosion in eastern Tehran that briefly lit up the sky in the area.
Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said on Saturday its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones over the kingdom’s eastern region, according to an official spokesperson.
G7 foreign ministers on Saturday condemned what they called Iran’s “unjustifiable” and “reckless” attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure in Gulf and regional states, vowing support for partners’ security and the protection of vital shipping routes including the Strait of Hormuz.
The joint statement said Iran must halt its ballistic missile program, never obtain a nuclear weapon, and stop destabilizing activities, while reaffirming the right of countries targeted by Tehran or its proxies to defend their territories.
US President Donald Trump issued a warning on Saturday that if Iran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz “without threat” within 48 hours, Washington will “hit and obliterate” the country’s power plants, starting with the largest.
Trump demanded Tehran restore safe passage through the vital oil waterway in a post on Truth Social.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday Israel’s failure to intercept missiles over the heavily protected Dimona area shows the conflict has entered a “new stage,” declaring that “the sky of Israel is defenceless” and signalling that pre-planned operations will follow.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the time had come to implement the next steps of Iran’s strategy, congratulating the Iranian people on the new year.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday ordered Iran’s military attaché in Riyadh, his deputy and three other embassy staff to leave within 24 hours, declaring them persona non grata over what it called Tehran’s “flagrant” attacks on the kingdom, Gulf states and other Arab and Muslim countries.
The foreign ministry said continued Iranian strikes on Saudi sovereignty, civilians, economic interests and diplomatic premises violate international law, the Beijing agreement and a recent UN Security Council resolution, vowing to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people.