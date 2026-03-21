Video: Basij forces take shelter under bridge in Shiraz
Basij motorcyclists were seen patrolling streets in Shiraz on Friday evening, while some forces took position under a bridge amid fears of drone strikes, videos sent to Iran International show.
Basij motorcyclists were seen patrolling streets in Shiraz on Friday evening, while some forces took position under a bridge amid fears of drone strikes, videos sent to Iran International show.
A group of Western and regional countries condemned Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure and its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in a joint statement released by the United Arab Emirates.
The joint statement was signed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania, and Australia.
The statement called on Iran to immediately stop threats, mining, drone and missile attacks, and attempts to block commercial shipping.
“We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817,” it read.
The countries said freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law and warned that disruptions to shipping and energy supply chains pose a threat to global security.
“The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable,” said the statement.
The countries further called for an immediate moratorium on attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and said they were ready to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait.
The statement also welcomed coordinated releases of strategic oil reserves and pledged support for countries most affected by the disruption.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said a reported attack on Iran’s Natanz enrichment facility would amount to a blatant violation of international law.
"This is a blatant violation of international law," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
The head of US Central Command said American forces have struck more than 8,000 targets in Iran since the start of the war, adding that Iran’s military capabilities are steadily weakening.
“So far, we’ve struck over 8,000 military targets, including 130 Iranian vessels, constituting the largest elimination of a navy over a 3-week period since World War II,” Adm. Brad Cooper said, adding Iran’s navy is no longer operating, its aircraft are grounded, and its ability to launch missiles and drones has sharply declined.
Israel’s military said an Iranian surface-to-air missile was launched at one of its aircraft during an Israeli air force operation in Iranian airspace, but caused no damage and did not disrupt the mission.
The military said the crew acted in line with operational procedures and completed the mission as planned.
It added that since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, there had been multiple attempts to target and shoot down Israeli fighter jets over Iran, and said Israeli air crews had dealt with those threats successfully.
Strikes in Iran would intensify this week, as Israel and the United States press their campaign against the Islamic Republic, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.
“This week, the intensity of the strikes that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure it relies on will significantly escalate,” Katz said during an assessment with military officials.
Katz said Israel was “determined to continue leading the offensive against the Iranian terror regime, to decapitate its commanders and thwart its strategic capabilities, until every security threat to the State of Israel and to US interests in the region is removed.”
“The IDF is strong, and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all war objectives are achieved,” he added.