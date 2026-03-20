Iranian exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said in a message marking Nowruz, the start of the Persian New Year 1405, that Iranians would “bury this Zahhak-like regime once and for all” in the coming year.

“Today we begin our new year in the midst of a patriotic struggle, with the memory of all Iran’s brave and immortal sons,” he said.

Pahlavi promised the families of slain protesters that “we will turn the new year into the year of victory for Iran’s Lion and Sun revolution.”