Pentagon officials drawn up detailed plans for deploying US ground forces into Iran, multiple sources told CBS News on Friday. Senior military commanders have submitted requests to prepare for such an option as President Donald Trump weighs steps in the US-Israel-led conflict with Iran.

It remains unclear under what circumstances Trump would authorize a ground deployment. “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he told reporters on Thursday, but added: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

Officials at US Central Command referred questions to the White House and Pentagon, the report said.