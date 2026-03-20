US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday the department is issuing a short-term authorization to sell approximately 140 million barrels of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.

“Iran is the head of the snake for global terrorism, and through President Trump’s Operation Epic Fury, we are winning this critical fight at an even faster pace than anticipated,” Bessent posted on X.

Bessent added the move will bring the oil to global markets to relieve supply pressures while maintaining maximum pressure on Tehran. The authorization applies only to oil already in transit.