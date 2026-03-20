Exiled Prince Pahlavi proposes Middle East without proxies or nuclear threat
Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi outlined a vision for a post-regime Iran that ends support for militias and proxies, halts sensitive uranium enrichment, fully cooperates with IAEA, and fosters regional peace including expanded Abraham Accords ("Cyrus Accords"), urging Arab countries to back an organized transition for stability and prosperity.
Pahlavi on Thursday wrote an op-ed for Asharq Al-Awsat titled "To Our Arab Neighbors: The End of the Regime Will Open a New Era of Peace," presenting his detailed vision for a post-regime Iran without proxies or nuclear threats, reassuring Arab states.