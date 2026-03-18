EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is a priority for Europe and urged Tehran to halt attacks on critical infrastructure, Reuters reported citing an EU official.

“Kallas called on Iran to cease all attacks on critical infrastructure in the region,” the official said.

The official added that Kallas stressed the EU supports de-escalation and a diplomatic solution to the war.

The call took place before the execution of a European citizen held in Iran, which the EU condemns in the strongest terms, the official said.