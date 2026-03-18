Qatar said on Wednesday it was targeted by five ballistic missiles launched from Iran, adding that one struck Ras Laffan Industrial City after most were intercepted.

“Our armed forces successfully intercepted four of the ballistic missiles, while one missile fell in Ras Laffan Industrial City, causing a fire,” the Qatari Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Civil Defense teams are currently responding and working to contain the fire," it added.