Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a sharply worded statement condemning Israel’s killing of three senior Iranian figures in recent days, describing the attacks as part of an “assassination spree.”

“Imagine an Iranian president coolly presenting a ‘kill list’ to a foreign ambassador: the US president, Congressional leaders, top Generals,” he wrote on X. “And then declaring, without hesitation: ‘We will eliminate them, one by one.’”

Araghchi also accused international actors of double standards.

“But when it comes to Israel, the usual rules of the game do not seem to apply,” he said. “The very same guardians of ‘law and order’ fall silent, equivocate, or worse, supply the weapons and the cover.”

He said Israel’s actions go beyond hypocrisy, calling them “a calculated moral collapse.”