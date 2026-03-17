Explosions were reported in multiple cities across Iran early on Tuesday, including Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz and Abadan, according to witness accounts sent to Iran International.
Several blasts were heard around 05:15 local time in Karaj, while an explosion was reported earlier at 05:00 in Hashtgerd, west of Tehran.
In northern Tehran areas including Tajrish, Darband and Jamaran, loud explosions were heard between 02:45 and 03:05, with no fighter jet activity reported.
Further south, residents in Abadan and Khorramshahr reported dozens of explosions around 04:00.
In Shiraz, several blasts were heard starting at 03:40, with continued explosions reported in the nearby city of Sadra. Multiple explosions were also reported in Lar in Fars province.
In southeastern Iran, a strong explosion in Chabahar at 05:34 shook buildings, witnesses said.
Explosions, fighter jet activity and heavy security deployments were reported in several Iranian cities on Sunday night and early Monday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.
In Karaj, near Tehran, the Aghigh complex was hit around 2:50 am and nearby streets were later sealed off by Revolutionary Guards forces. Fighter jets had operated several times over the city around 2:45 am, rattling windows in nearby buildings as five loud explosions were heard in the Golshahr and Mehrshahr areas.
In the capital Tehran, witnesses reported a large presence of security forces around Chaharbagh mosque in the Jannatabad area, where checkpoints were set up near the Hemmat highway on-ramp.
In the southern port city of Bandar Siraf, the sound of fighter jets was heard on Sunday night and, about a minute later, the city’s maritime base was struck. Witnesses said the first blast was very intense and a second strike followed about five minutes later.
Six loud explosions were reported around 3:20 am in Jam in the southern Bushehr province, with white smoke covering parts of the sky. Witnesses also reported the presence of IRGC forces and ammunition at the Podol-Lamzan outpost in the southern port city of Bandar Lengeh.
Reports from citizens across Iran on Sunday indicate increased security deployments, widespread checkpoints and new signs of military activity in several cities.
In Rasht, northern Gilan province, residents said plainclothes security agents were seen on March 14 moving through neighborhoods carrying devices larger than mobile phones, apparently searching for Starlink satellite internet signals.
Witnesses also reported nightly IRGC checkpoints from 10 p.m. on the Rasht–Astaneh highway, about one kilometer before the Astaneh bypass.
In Bandar Abbas, multiple checkpoints have been set up across the city. According to residents, roughly six out of every ten vehicles passing through the checkpoints are stopped and inspected.
Residents in Shahriar, west of Tehran, reported seeing Israeli drones flying over the Shahid residential district at around 6:25 a.m., drawing attention from locals.
In Isfahan, witnesses said several locations across the city were struck between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m. Residents reported more than 15 missile impacts and said fighter jets were heard flying lower than usual. According to those accounts, air defense systems did not appear to be active at the time.
In the coastal area of Bandar Javad al-Aemmeh, southern Hormozgan province, residents reported that an IRGC base operates with an underground tunnel from which missiles are launched at night. They also said monitoring posts and towers have been installed on the nearby Shahin-Kuh heights.
In Parsian, in Hormozgan province, residents said police had set up a new checkpoint booth labeled as a “hospital,” where vehicles are being stopped and searched.
Residents reported new explosions around midday Saturday in several Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Bandar Abbas, Shiraz and Sanandaj.
Witnesses said an explosion was heard in Sanandaj, Kordestan province, around noon. In Shiraz, several blasts were reported at about 12:15 p.m. local time. A resident also reported hearing an explosion in Bandar-e Bostanu in Hormozgan province.
Later, at around 2:40 p.m., multiple explosions were reported in Isfahan, according to residents.
Powerful explosions shook Tabriz and Urmia on Saturday morning, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.
Between seven and eight explosions were heard in Tabriz, where homes shook several times early in the morning and several more blasts were heard across parts of the city around 8:30 am.
The strikes hit the Iranian Diesel Engine Manufacturing factory, a steel plant, and a ball bearing manufacturing company in Tabriz, witnesses said.
A witness in Urmia also said a aloud blast was heard around 8:30 am and was followed by shaking similar to an earthquake.
Explosions and the deployment of security forces were reported in several Iranian cities on Thursday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.
Several loud blasts were heard around 2 am in the Azimiyeh district of Karaj, central Iran, while residents in Kashan, north-central Iran, reported multiple explosions around 4 am. A separate witness account said an attack occurred around 1 am in the port city of Bandar Sirik, southern Iran.
In Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, five explosions were reported around 7 am in a northern district, which witnesses said appeared to be linked to the area of the 92nd Armored Division. Three additional explosions were reported further south after the sound of fighter jets was heard. Witnesses also reported a missile strike on air defenses in the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm.
Witness accounts also indicated security forces had been deployed in public facilities. In Lahijan, northern Iran, equipment belonging to security forces was seen at Takhti stadium, while in Shiraz, southwestern Iran, witnesses said Imam Reza school was being used as a base for Basij forces.
In Malayer, western Iran, witnesses said IRGC forces moved from their base at Sepah Square to the Ebtekar technical school on Parastar boulevard, and security forces were seen gathering at locations along Saadi street.