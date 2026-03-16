Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the Strait of Hormuz has not been closed but ship traffic is moving under special conditions as Iranian armed forces control passage through the waterway.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said insecurity created by the US and Israel had led Iran to tighten oversight of vessels passing through the strait.

"No coastal state in such a situation can allow enemy ships and vessels to move normally to strengthen themselves or carry out aggressive actions," Baghaei told a weekly news conference.

He added that countries not involved in military attacks against Iran had been able to pass through the strait in coordination with and with permission from Iran's armed forces.

Iran alleges risk of false flag operations

Baghaei also suggested that statements by US officials that Iranian drones could reach the US West Coast might be laying the groundwork for what he described as possible false flag operations.

He said Iranian drones could not travel the roughly 6,500 miles from the Persian Gulf region to California.

Baghaei added that Iran's armed forces publicly announce the targets they strike and say when they have hit US military bases in the region or when they have not carried out certain attacks.