British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday the United Kingdom would not be drawn into a wider war with Iran but would work with allies to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer said efforts to secure the key shipping route would not be a NATO mission.

He told a press conference that reopening the strait was vital to stabilize oil and liquefied natural gas markets, although he warned it would not be easy.

"We're working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible," he said.