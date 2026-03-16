In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the aircraft was dismantled in what it described as a “precise strike” carried out overnight. The plane was used by Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as well as other senior officials and Iranian military personnel, the IDF said.
According to the Israeli military, the aircraft was used to facilitate military procurement and coordinate with what it described as Iran’s regional partners through both domestic and international flights.
“The dismantling of the aircraft disrupts the Iranian regime leadership’s coordination capabilities with axis countries, its military force build-up efforts and its ability to rehabilitate its capabilities,” the statement said, adding that the strike had degraded another strategic asset of the Iranian leadership.
The IDF said it would continue operations aimed at degrading what it called the military capabilities of Iran’s armed forces across the country.
Separately, information received by Iran International indicated that Mehrabad Airport was among several sensitive military and government-related sites targeted in a new wave of airstrikes on the Iranian capital overnight.
According to those reports, a large portion of the Revolutionary Guards’ transport fleet was destroyed during the operation, along with a ceremonial aircraft used by senior officials of the Islamic Republic.
Mehrabad Airport, located in western Tehran, is used primarily for domestic flights but also hosts military and government aviation facilities.