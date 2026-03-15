Iran’s judiciary in Tehran has banned the use of firecrackers during this year’s Chaharshanbeh Suri, the traditional fire festival held on the eve of the last Wednesday before the Persian New Year.

Authorities urged people to avoid lighting fires or using fireworks so that emergency services remain available for what they described as “essential incidents.”

Chaharshanbeh Suri is an ancient Iranian celebration marking the beginning of Nowruz festivities, during which people traditionally light bonfires, jump over flames and set off fireworks in streets and neighborhoods.

In recent years the festival has also drawn heightened security attention, with authorities wary that large gatherings and firecrackers can turn into flashpoints for anti-government slogans or clashes with security forces.