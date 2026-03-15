South Korea said on Sunday it would carefully review US President Donald Trump’s call for allies to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, while Japan’s ruling party policy chief said the bar for such a deployment remained “extremely high.”

Seoul’s presidential office said it would stay in close communication with Washington before making a decision.

In Tokyo, Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi told NHK that Japan did not rule out the move legally, but said the ongoing conflict meant any decision would need to be considered with great caution.