Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia is supplying Iran with Shahed drones for use in attacks against the United States and Israel.

Speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Zelenskiy said it was “100% facts” that Iran had used Russian-made Shahed drones to target US bases.

The Shahed drone, originally developed by Iran as a low-cost alternative to missiles, has been widely used in Russia’s war against Ukraine since 2022. Russia now manufactures its own versions, while similar drone systems have also been adopted by other militaries.