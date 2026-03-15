Norway premier says Iran war escalating
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the war appears to be escalating and that the overall plan behind the military campaign remains unclear.
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the war appears to be escalating and that the overall plan behind the military campaign remains unclear.
The mother of Iran women’s national football captain Zahra Ghanbari has been threatened by Iranian security bodies, including the Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit, according to information received by Iran International.
Sources said members of the women’s national team currently in Kuala Lumpur relayed the information to Ghanbari after learning about the pressure on her family.
Ghanbari is the all-time top scorer for Iran’s women’s national team and sought asylum in Australia last week.
The report also said another staff member, Zahra Soltan Moshkeh-Kar had passed on threatening messages from Iran’s football federation leadership to players who had sought asylum, while a third player was reportedly pressured to return after receiving emotional voice messages from family members in Iran.
Britain is considering “any options” to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as the war threatens one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.
Miliband said London is already in discussions with allies, including the United States, on how to protect shipping in the strait, while adding that the best outcome would still be de-escalation.
His remarks come after US President Donald Trump called on several countries – including the UK, France, Japan, South Korea and China – to deploy naval forces to help secure the shipping lane as attacks and threats against vessels in the region continue.
Security has been increased around the Academy Awards in Los Angeles after a reported FBI memo warned local authorities about a potential Iranian drone attack targeting unspecified sites in California, according to Variety.
The 98th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials but was not aware of any imminent threat.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said he had heard of an alleged plot to stage an attack similar to September 11 and falsely blame it on Iran.
In a post on X, Larijani said Iran opposed such terrorist acts in principle and was not at war with the American people.
He said Tehran was currently defending itself in response to US and Israeli attacks and would do so “strongly and firmly” to punish the aggressors.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot held a phone call to discuss the US-Israeli war on Iran and the wider regional situation, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.
Araghchi said the United States and Israel were the main cause of insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz, and called on other countries to condemn the attack on Iran and avoid steps that could deepen the conflict.
He said Iran remained determined to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.