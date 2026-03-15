South Korea said on Sunday it would carefully review US President Donald Trump’s call for allies to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, while Japan’s ruling party policy chief said the bar for such a deployment remained “extremely high.”
Seoul’s presidential office said it would stay in close communication with Washington before making a decision.
In Tokyo, Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi told NHK that Japan did not rule out the move legally, but said the ongoing conflict meant any decision would need to be considered with great caution.
Iran’s ballistic missile capability has fallen by about 90% and its drone capability by around 95% since the start of the US-Israeli war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.
Leavitt also said the United States has sunk more than 65 Iranian naval vessels and struck over 6,000 targets across the country during the two-week campaign.
“We have sunk more than 65 of their naval ships. We’ve hit more than 6,000 targets across the country, and it’s a very big country,” she said.
She added that ballistic missile attacks from Iran are now down 90% and drone capabilities down 95%, calling the operation a major success and saying Washington would continue its campaign.
“We are totally eradicating this threat of Iran building a nuclear bomb to threaten the world and to attack US troops and personnel in the region with their ballistic missile arsenal,” she said.
A fresh strike was reported on Mount Derak in Shiraz early on Sunday, according to a resident who sent footage and a report to Iran International.
The resident said satellite interference disappeared immediately after Saturday night’s attack and suggested the area may have housed a jamming tower.
Authorities in Iran’s West Azarbaijan province say they have arrested 20 people in Urmia accused of collaborating with Israel, according to the provincial prosecutor.
Hossein Majidi said the suspects were detained after intelligence and cyber monitoring operations by the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence branch and Basij networks.
He alleged the group had sent information on military, police and security sites to Israel.
Heavy airstrikes were reported across Isfahan early on Sunday, with explosions heard in several parts of the city.
Videos circulating online appeared to show a fighter jet flying at low altitude over Isfahan, while other images showed thick columns of smoke rising from different areas.
According to the reports, most of the explosions were heard in the city’s northern and southern districts.