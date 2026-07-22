US attack reported in Kabudarahang, Hamadan province
Several locations in Kabudarahang county in Iran’s Hamadan province were hit in a US airstrike on Tuesday, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.
Several locations in Kabudarahang county in Iran’s Hamadan province were hit in a US airstrike on Tuesday, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday its forces completed the 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.
CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities and military logistics infrastructure, with the aim of reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth estimated the cost of the Iran war at $37.5 billion, about $9 billion higher than the Pentagon’s previous estimate, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Hegseth provided the figure during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, saying it covers costs from the start of the war on February 28 through Tuesday, as well as anticipated expenses through early September. He said the estimate includes some operations and maintenance costs, along with military pay.
Democratic Senator John Fetterman said on Tuesday he supports President Donald Trump's decision to strike an Iranian site at Pickaxe Mountain.
US Central Command identified Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton on Tuesday as the third American service member killed following recent Iranian attacks in Iraq and Jordan.
Swinton, a soldier with the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, was killed July 18 during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone in northern Iraq, CENTCOM said.
Two other US service members were killed in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17, while another remains missing. CENTCOM said unidentified remains had been recovered at the site and were undergoing examination.