Iran’s nuclear chief urged the International Atomic Energy Agency to take action after a US missile attack on the site of the Karun nuclear plant in Darkhoveyn, Iran’s mission in Vienna said on Tuesday.

The mission said Mohammad Eslami sent a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Sunday, the day of the attack, calling for “effective and appropriate measures.”

It said the United States fired several missiles at the site early Sunday, describing the attack as the 18th wave targeting Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities since US-Israeli attacks began in June 2025.

The mission called on the UN Security Council and the IAEA to condemn attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities and take effective action against them.