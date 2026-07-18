Bahrain sounds air raid sirens, urges people to seek shelter
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Saturday air raid sirens had been sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Saturday air raid sirens had been sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
US missile strikes damaged six bridges in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Friday, disrupting the Bandar Abbas-Lar highway, state media reported.
The bridges were hit in Bandar Khamir county, damaging the road link.
US strikes overnight damaged a road tunnel and three bridges across Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, the provincial government said.
The Shahid Mirzaei Tunnel was damaged in both directions, while the Roudkhaneh Shour Bridge on the Bandar Abbas–Sirjan route was also hit.
Two additional bridges on the road from the Minab junction toward Rudan were damaged in the attacks, according to the statement.
Kuwait's electricity, water and renewable energy ministry said another power generation and water desalination plant came under an Iranian attack on Saturday, causing a fire in one of the facility's components.
The ministry said precautionary measures were taken, including shutting down several generation units to protect the plant, workers and the stability of the electricity grid.
It said emergency plans had been activated immediately after the incident to maintain electricity and water services and limit any disruption, while emergency teams were working with firefighters to contain the blaze.
The ministry urged residents to conserve electricity, particularly during peak demand hours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., to help reduce pressure on the power grid while repairs continue.
Kuwait Airways said Saturday it had rescheduled most of its flights after authorities temporarily suspended operations at Kuwait International Airport following Iranian missile and drone attacks.
The airline had earlier attributed the disruption to the closure of Kuwaiti airspace.
It did not immediately say when normal operations would resume or how many flights had been affected.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched missile and drone attacks on a US naval fuel-support pier at Kuwait’s Al-Ahmadi port and a combat aircraft site at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported.
In its 28th wartime statement, the IRGC also said it struck a Batelco facility in Bahrain, which it described as an enemy intelligence data center, and destroyed a US signals and communications center in Kuwait.
The force said the attacks were part of the 19th wave of its Nasr-2 operation and were carried out in response to US strikes the previous night.