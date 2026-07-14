Relations deteriorated sharply after Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had launched a "heavy and surprise attack" on logistical support facilities and aircraft carrier refueling infrastructure at the Omani port of Duqm on Sunday.

Oman condemned what it described as "irresponsible acts" and summoned Iran's ambassador in protest, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the two countries.

The military escalation appears to have followed the collapse of negotiations over a proposed framework for managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a CNN report, Oman proposed maintaining the existing system for vessels using the southern shipping lane through Omani territorial waters. Ships entering Iranian territorial waters, however, would require Tehran's approval, though they would not pay transit fees.

The proposal appears to have fallen short of Tehran's broader ambition to assert greater authority over traffic through the strategic waterway, including a reported plan to charge ships for "management services."

Iranian officials confirmed that such discussions had taken place.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had discussed “management of the Strait of Hormuz and maritime traffic" with Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei later confirmed the talks had failed, blaming US pressure on Oman.

"Our effort was to reach, through consultations with Oman, a mechanism that would ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Unfortunately, because of overt and covert US pressure on Oman, this was not achieved," he said.

Tehran hardens its position

The collapse of negotiations was followed by increasingly confrontational rhetoric from Iranian military officials and hardline politicians.

On Tuesday, the spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that Iran's armed forces would respond forcefully to "any disruption or insecurity affecting commercial vessels and oil tankers by the US military outside the routes designated by Iran and without authorization from the armed forces."

He also warned regional states that "any cooperation with the United States and logistical support for its military will be regarded as a war against Iran's sovereignty and national security," adding that any wider conflict would engulf the region.

Ali Khezriyan, a member of parliament's National Security Committee, declared that Iran would pursue control of the Strait of Hormuz "with or without Oman." He warned that if Muscat failed to cooperate or secretly assisted Iran's adversaries, "its territory will not be safe from Iranian missiles."

Other lawmakers echoed the message. Ebrahim Rezaei said Oman should recognize Iran as the region's dominant power, while Mahmoud Nabavian argued that the IRGC should impose "exclusive management" of the strait, rejecting any arrangement requiring Iran to share authority with Oman.

Beyond Hormuz

Analysts suggested the confrontation extends well beyond the immediate military exchange.

Middle East analyst Ahmad Taqaddosi noted that Duqm sits on the Arabian Sea, outside the Strait of Hormuz, allowing US naval vessels to dock, refuel and undergo maintenance without entering the Gulf. Under a 2019 agreement, the United States has access to both Duqm and Salalah.

"From this perspective, Iran's claimed attack targeted not merely a port but part of the US Navy's operational rear base in the northern Indian Ocean," he wrote.

Energy analyst Abdollah Babakhani argued that the dispute ultimately reflects Tehran's fear of losing strategic leverage.

"Any mechanism that creates a permanent and independent route through Omani waters for the bulk of global energy trade could, over the long term, reduce Iran's geopolitical weight in Hormuz," he wrote, arguing that restoring the traditional shared shipping corridor would better preserve Iran's strategic position.

Debate inside Iran

Hardliners argued that allowing unrestricted passage through Omani waters while requiring authorization only for ships entering Iranian waters would surrender Tehran's leverage, insisting that management of the Strait of Hormuz must remain exclusively in Iranian hands.

Critics countered that Oman has long served as one of Tehran's most important diplomatic intermediaries.

One moderate commentator wrote: "The Strait of Hormuz is not our exclusive property. Oman's territorial waters are part of it, and Oman's wishes must also be respected. Claiming absolute control is adventurism and folly."

Others warned that another regional war could leave Tehran simultaneously alienating its own population, undermining relations with mediators such as Oman and Pakistan, and weakening its strategic position in the strait.

The confrontation leaves Tehran facing a strategic paradox. Its effort to convert military leverage in Hormuz into political control over regional shipping has pushed it into conflict with one of its closest Gulf partners while encouraging alternatives to the very influence it is trying to preserve.