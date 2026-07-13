US President Donald Trump said the United States would hit Iran hard on Monday night and Tuesday, in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Asked about the memorandum of understanding with Iran, Trump called it a test that Tehran failed to honor.

“It was a test. We didn’t know,” Trump said. “Memorandums of understanding, when you’re dealing with sleazebags, don’t mean much. It was sort of a test, and they weren’t there. They didn’t honor the test.”