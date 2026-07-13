Iran’s joint military command said it would not allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz and warned of a forceful response to any disruption of commercial shipping.

“The Islamic Republic’s armed forces will respond forcefully to any disruption or insecurity caused by the US military to the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers outside the designated route and without authorization from the armed forces,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Zolfaghari said the United States and countries cooperating with its military would bear responsibility for “all insecurity and any expansion of the war in the region.”