A Massachusetts man was found guilty of conspiring to unlawfully export electronic components to Iran in violation of US sanctions, the Associated Press reported.
“At its core, this case is straightforward. You cannot send goods, especially the goods at issue in this case, to Iran. Period. Full stop,” Assistant US Attorney Alathea Porter told jurors.
Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi, a 43-year-old naturalized US citizen and former employee of global electronics company Analog Devices, was convicted on three of five charges.
Prosecutors accused Sadeghi of helping Iranian business associate Mohammad Abedininajafabadi evade US export controls through a front company in Switzerland.
They said Abedini’s Tehran-based company produces navigation systems for the military drone program of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.