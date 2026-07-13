Control and security of the Strait of Hormuz are determined by Iran, not by US statements or warships, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported, citing an unnamed senior Iranian security official.

The official warned that any repeat of recent US actions would prompt Tehran to expand the scope of its measures.

“The events of recent days confirm that the United States and its allies must abide by their commitments and accept Iran’s arrangements,” the official said.

The official also criticized US President Donald Trump over his claim that the United States had protected the strait for 50 years, saying the waterway had belonged to Iran for thousands of years before the United States existed.