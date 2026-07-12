The commander of the IRGC Navy said Iranian forces are maintaining constant surveillance of all foreign naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and have prevented any unauthorized entry into the country's territorial waters.

Ali Azmaei said IRGC naval and air patrols continuously monitor foreign and extra-regional vessels operating in the strategic waterway and issue warnings when necessary to keep them out of Iranian waters.

He added that no foreign vessel that was not permitted to enter Iran's territorial waters had so far succeeded in doing so.