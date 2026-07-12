Iraq's Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over maritime security following recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, urging all parties to avoid actions that could escalate the situation or endanger commercial shipping.

In a statement, Baghdad called for "refraining from any actions that could escalate tensions or jeopardise the safety and security of maritime navigation."

The ministry added that Iraq supports "all efforts aimed at de-escalation," as regional concerns grow over the security of one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.