A Western intelligence service warned the United States that Iran intended to assassinate President Donald Trump on Turkish soil, prompting a last-minute switch of his aircraft, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported.

The outlet said senior Iranian officials viewed Trump’s visit as a rare opportunity, but the intelligence service alerted US authorities in advance.

Channel 12 also reported that Israeli officials currently assess Iran does not intend to attack Israel, believing such a move would return the conflict to high-intensity warfare and risk an uncontrolled escalation.