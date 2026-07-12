Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump was “not shy of using force” when Iran breaks its commitments, while still seeking to test the chance of a negotiated nuclear agreement.
“I think President Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations,” Netanyahu told NBC News in an interview about the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham. “But he is obviously not shy of using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make.”
Netanyahu said Graham had urged action against Iran’s nuclear program, describing him as a fearless supporter of Israel and a critic of Tehran.
“He came to me and said, Bibi, you have to do it. You have to knock out this nuclear weapons program before they knock us out,” Netanyahu said.