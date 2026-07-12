US Central Command said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to vessels seeking lawful transit, adding that Iran did not control the international waterway.

“US forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations,” CENTCOM said.

It said US forces had facilitated the transit of more than 800 ships and over 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months.

CENTCOM said more than 140 ships had transited the strait in the past seven days, adding: “Traffic is flowing.”