Power restrictions on Iranian industrial units have increased to two days a week, the secretary-general of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade said on Sunday, warning the curbs may expand further.

Arman Khaleghi told ISNA that the limits on electricity supply could, as in previous years, extend from the evening to midnight.

He said a proposal had been made to count the blackout days as official holidays for production units to offset part of the losses caused by the power restrictions.

Khaleghi said the proposal had not yet been implemented.