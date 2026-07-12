Pakistan urges Iran, US to uphold Islamabad MoU
Pakistan on Sunday urged Iran and the United States to exercise restraint, take immediate steps toward de-escalation and uphold their commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, its Foreign Ministry said.
“Pakistan is following with deep concern the recent incidents that are further escalating the regional tensions,” the ministry said.
“Pakistan remains committed to providing all support towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” it added.