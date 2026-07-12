US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday rejected a claim by an unnamed US official cited by CNN that Iran had mistakenly targeted commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the latest attack showed otherwise.

“Are we supposed to believe that some junior officers are going rogue and firing on ships, but yet face no consequences from a dictatorial hierarchy-based entity like the IRGC? I don’t buy it,” Waltz told ABC.

The unnamed US official told CNN on Friday that Iran had acknowledged in communications with Washington that earlier strikes on merchant ships were a mistake. US Central Command said, however, that Iran “blatantly attacked” another vessel in the Strait on Saturday.

Waltz accused Iran of violating international law by attacking neighboring countries, civilian shipping and infrastructure, but said technical talks between Tehran and Washington were continuing despite Iran’s leadership being “incredibly difficult to deal with.”