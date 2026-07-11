US official says IRGC missile hit cargo ship, causing heavy damage - Axios
An IRGC missile struck a commercial cargo ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, causing heavy damage to the vessel, Axios cited a US official.
An IRGC missile struck a commercial cargo ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, causing heavy damage to the vessel, Axios cited a US official.
IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said on Saturday Iran’s demand for revenge over what he called US-Israeli aggression would remain a lasting priority, adding that those who carried out, ordered and supported the actions would be held accountable.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy announced on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed until further notice, accusing foreign powers of interfering with shipping routes in the strategic waterway.
The IRGC said one vessel was struck by a warning shot after ignoring orders to change course, adding that any further US or allied action in response would face a "severe" retaliation.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday published a new image of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he was in "complete health" amid what it described as attempts by his opponents to spread doubts about his condition. The image was published by the official website of the Supreme Leader's office, according to the IRGC's press channel on X.
Iranian lawmaker Meisam Zohourian said on Saturday Tehran should not delay economic reforms by relying on the prospect of sanctions relief or large-scale reconstruction plans following the suspension of hostilities.
Zohourian said a significant part of Iran’s administrative system had previously focused on the "failed project" of securing immediate sanctions removal instead of preparing for sanctions as a medium-term reality.
“The aggressor enemy has understood that through selling illusions — from a $1.5 trillion reconstruction fund and a $300 billion rebuilding plan to the complete lifting of sanctions — it can delay the entirely achievable second project, namely reducing the impact of sanctions through economic reforms, in favor of the first project, and in this way further economically and socially weaken Iran,” he posted on X.
An IRGC-affiliated channel accused unnamed insiders of pursuing a policy of peace and agreement with the United States, questioning why Tehran had not issued a stronger military response after what it described as US violations of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, military strikes, sanctions and civilian deaths.
"Intelligence assessment : Despite violations of the memorandum of understanding, Trump's insults and threats against the Iranian people, military attacks, civilian deaths and sanctions, why has there been no "crushing military response," official position or public acknowledgment of the enemy's actions, while pressure is being placed on fighters? A group of insiders inside the country is pursuing a path toward peace and an agreement with the United States,” the channel posted on X.