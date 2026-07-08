Iraq agrees to halt dollar flows to Iran-backed militias - WSJ
Iraq agreed to new controls aimed at preventing US dollars from flowing to Iran and its militia allies in exchange for the Trump administration restarting cash shipments to Baghdad, The Wall Street Journal reported citing US and Iraqi officials.
Baghdad promised steps to prevent Iran and its allies from obtaining dollars through Iraq’s currency-exchange businesses and salary payments to Iran-aligned militia members, according to the report.
A Treasury official said dollar shipments resumed after Iraq committed to additional safeguards to prevent militia groups from exploiting the country’s financial system.