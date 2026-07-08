Tens of millions of barrels of Iranian oil on tankers were left in limbo after the United States revoked a 60-day waiver allowing Tehran to sell crude, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
About 63 million barrels of Iranian oil are currently on the water, either in transit or idling, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Vortexa data. The crude is on vessels in the Persian Gulf and across Asian waters, with many ships not showing a clear destination or signaling they are available for orders.
Meanwhile, a handful of vessels appeared to pass through the Strait of Hormuz early on Wednesday despite a series of attacks on tankers that left shipowners assessing the risks of operating in the key waterway, Bloomberg reported separately.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the United States violated the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tehran and Washington, citing what he described as actions in the Strait of Hormuz, renewed oil sanctions, and strikes on southern Iran.
"Major MOU Violations by the US: Violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait Persistent threats of further strikes Reinstating oil sanctions Attacks on southern Iran Continued Zionist aggression on The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold," he posted on X.
US Central Command said in a statement that its forces completed a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday, hitting more than 80 targets in response to recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"US forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," the statement said.
"The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation. CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," the statement added.