Tens of millions of barrels of Iranian oil on tankers were left in limbo after the United States revoked a 60-day waiver allowing Tehran to sell crude, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

About 63 million barrels of Iranian oil are currently on the water, either in transit or idling, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Vortexa data. The crude is on vessels in the Persian Gulf and across Asian waters, with many ships not showing a clear destination or signaling they are available for orders.

Meanwhile, a handful of vessels appeared to pass through the Strait of Hormuz early on Wednesday despite a series of attacks on tankers that left shipowners assessing the risks of operating in the key waterway, Bloomberg reported separately.