Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters vows response after US strikes
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a joint military command body coordinating Iran’s armed forces, said on Tuesday that the country would deliver a “harsh response” after what it called US attacks on parts of southern Iran.
“America carried out blatant aggression by targeting sites in southern Iran. The armed forces will deliver a harsh response and will never accept interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The only safe route for the passage of ships is the route designated by Iran,” it said.